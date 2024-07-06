Kenneth W. Springer, 81, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2024 at Stillwater Hospice Home. Kenneth was born Oct. 20, 1942, in Fort Wayne, son of the late Gotthold J. and Alberta (Meyer) Springer.

He was a U. S. Army Veteran and had worked as an electrician for General Electric, retiring in 2001. Kenneth was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and Lion’s Club International.

Surviving are his wife, Edith “Eydie” Springer of Decatur; son, Chad Springer of Fort Wayne; brother, Bruce (Deborah) Springer of Fort Wayne; and Joyce (William) Hoover of Yoder.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Springer.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46819, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation for Kenneth will also be on Friday, July 12, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian, Indiana. Contributions in Kenneth’s memory may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Stillwater Hospice, or Donor’s Choice. Please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.