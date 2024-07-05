Judy L. Pinkerton, 85, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 2, 2024, on the family farm just south of Domestic, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 9, 1939, in Coles County, Illinois, to Oather and Myrtle (Phillippi) Breedlove. She attended Petroleum High School and was a member of Domestic Church of Christ.

On Sept. 8, 1956, in Bluffton, Judy and Richard W. Pinkerton were married. Together, they worked on the family farm and dairy operation. They shared 50 years of marriage, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2006.

Survivors include her children; Susan M. Pinkerton, Cinda K. (Jeff) Higgins, Debra A. Pinkerton and Laura J. (Dana) Hudgins, all of Bluffton and David R. (Judy) Pinkerton of Geneva.

She is survived by 11 grandchildren, Heather (Nick) Hale of Bluffton, Matt (Laura) Higgins of Bryan, Ohio, Ashley (Craig) Carroll of Fort Wayne, Dustin (Shaye) Higgins of Geneva, Amy Higgins of Bluffton, Nathan Hudgins of Bluffton, Tyler Higgins of Bluffton, Katie Pinkerton of Greenwood, Kyle Pinkerton and Nick Pinkerton of Geneva, and Jennifer (Paul) Kalhorn, Kalamazoo, Michigan, along with 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and son, Mark W. Pinkerton, two sisters, Deleen Matteson and Betty Sweeney, and three brothers Arthur, Emil and Gene Breedlove.

A service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Mark Dauterman will officiate. Burial will follow at Alberson Cemetery in Adams County.

Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Elara Hospice and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Pinkerton family at www.thomarich.com.