Jolena M. Grogg, 84, of Geneva, passed away Thursday morning, July 25, 2024, at Christian Retirement Community in Bluffton.

She was born on June 15, 1940, in Geneva to the late Robert Myers and Helen (Minger) Beer. At an early age her father, Robert passed away and her mother married Forest Beer. On Aug. 10, 1957, Jolena married Thomas Grogg.

She served her family as a homemaker over the years.

Tom and Jo took time traveling and collecting souvenirs at the places they visited. Jo was talented at sewing and made clothing over the years. Tom and Jo enjoyed fishing together for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Grogg of Geneva; daughter, Karla (Ken) McCartney of Bluffton; son, Kevin (Darla) Grogg of Eldersburg, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Matthew McCartney, Nathan McCartney, Lacey Lambert, Jordan McCartney, Brandy Dozier, Melissa Price, Corren Grogg, and Kyler Grogg; 10 great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

Jolena was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Myers and Gail Beer; two sisters, Joyce Cook and Kathy Shepherd.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Indiana with Ken McCartney officiating. Burial will follow at Alberson Cemetery of rural Geneva, Indiana.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Preferred memorials can be given to Stillwater Hospice.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel of Berne.