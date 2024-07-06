Joellen F. Meyer, 73, of Ossian, Indiana passed away early Thursday morning, July 4, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on June 16, 1951 in Huntington, Indiana to Kyle and Joan (Fisher) Mason. Joellen was united in marriage to Lloyd Meyer on September 2, 1972 at the Markle United Methodist Church and he survives.

She was a member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ossian, Indiana where she also faithfully served on the Ladies Aid.

She was a registered nurse for over 50 years. She graduated from the St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1971.

Following her pinning, she was employed by Wells Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, the Indiana Medical Associates (Lutheran Medical Group Internal Medicine), and Stillwater Hospice.

Joellen had a very caring and calming spirit. This was evidenced by her devotion to her family. This caring also extended to her extensive volunteering in various community non-profit organizations including CASA, where she was a guardian ad litem and the ASK Clinic. In her spare time, she provided asparagus along with other gardening produce. She found relaxation in painting, sewing projects, traveling with Lloyd, cooking and baking (Lloyd never went hungry), and becoming knowledgeable about the birds of Indiana. She found great enjoyment in supporting the activities of her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Meyer of Ossian, Indiana; two daughters, Tonya Meyer of Decatur, Indiana and Amy Meyer of Costa Rica; son, Kevin (Amanda) Meyer of Plainfield, Indiana; brother, Roger (Debra) Mason of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Rhonda (Jay) Lehman of Fort Worth, Texas and Stephanie (Jef) Heuerman of Taylors, South Carolina; and five grandchildren, Grant Meyer, McKae Meyer, Seth Meyer, Kameron Gaddis, and Maelyn Gaddis.

Joellen was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ossian, Indiana with Pastor Samuel Wirgau and Pastor Anthony Dodgers officiating. Burial will follow Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.

Family & friends will be received from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church and one hour prior to services on Tuesday also at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church; Parkview Cancer Institute; or Stillwater Hospice Home.

Arrangements are by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home of Decatur, Indiana.