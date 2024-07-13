Helen R. Mitchell, 94, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, July 11, 2024, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton. Helen was born January 13, 1930, in Markle a daughter of the late Lewis and Margaret (Harbeson) Buel.

Helen graduated from Markle High school and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Markle United Methodist Church. She was united in marriage to Royal Mitchell on April 19, 1949, and together raised two children Michael and Melinda. Helen was active over the years on the family farm in Wells County. She and Royal enjoyed traveling the country on their motorcycles and spending winters in Florida. Helen retired as a secretary from Norwell Community Schools. She spent the majority of her later years at her home in Sarasota, Fla. When not traveling she enjoyed playing golf and the piano. She spent her last years as a resident at River Terrace Retirement Community.

Survivors include her daughter, Melinda Montgomery of Binghamton, N.Y.; two grandsons, Chad Mitchell of Huntertown and Theodore Mitchell of Uniondale; and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Royal; a son, Michael Mitchell; and a brother, Ross Buel.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St., Markle, Indiana.

Services will also take place on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 12:00 p.m., immediately following the visitation at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel.

Interment will take place in the Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale, Indiana.

Preferred memorials can be made out the American Diabetes Association, sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box, 403, Markle, IN 46770

