Gary L. Hemrick, 79 of Bluffton passed away on Monday afternoon, July 27, 2024, at his home.

Gary was born on April 10, 1945, in Fort Wayne to Dick and Luella June (Gehring) Hemrick. He graduated from New Haven Senior High School in 1963 and furthered his education at Indiana University in Fort Wayne and Bloomington. Gary worked for Falstaff, G.D. Searle & Co. as a drug rep, Home Loan Bank, Lutheran Social Services and more recently as a substitute teacher in Wells County schools. Gary enjoyed scuba diving, fishing and his Green Bay Packers.

On May 19, 2002, Gary and Kathryn L. (Bradbury) Sarla were married at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Uniondale. They shared 22 years of marriage together.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy of Bluffton, and his children Marc A. (Janel) Hemrick of Morrow, Ohio, and Valarie A. (Mark) Surber of New Haven, along with two stepsons, Adam C. Sarla and Eric R. Sarla, both of Fort Wayne. He was a loving grandpa to four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters, Joan Hornbuckle of Zephyr Hills, FL., Susan (Steve) Luecke and Barbara (Cindy) Hemrick, both of Palm Coast, FL. And Anne Haywood of Ormond Beach, FL.

Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale. Funeral service will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday with Pastor Jarrod Ball officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale or the Southern Wells School for the STEM Program in the High School, and may be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.