Elizabeth A. (Dunwiddie) Meyer went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2024. She was a resident of Swiss Village in Berne. Her husband, Harold R. Meyer, preceded her in death in 2009.

Known by many as Beth, she was born on March 8, 1926, to Henry and Grace (Dyson) Dunwiddie. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1944. She stayed around home for several years to help the family after her mother died in an accident. Then, she graduated from the Saint Joseph School of Nursing in 1952. That was also the year she married Harold. She worked for 31 years as a surgery nurse at Caylor Nickel Hospital until she retired in 1989.

After her retirement, Harold and Beth spent 18 years volunteering at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton, delivering mail to residents and transporting residents to special events. Both were members of the Berne Evangelical Church. Beth served as a children’s Sunday school teacher for 25 years. She was involved in Ladies Aid and the quilting groups. Beth and Harold also served as youth sponsors while their sons were growing up.

Preceding her in death, besides her husband, were three brothers, Lloyd Dunwiddie (Allegan, Michigan), and George Dunwiddie and Gerald Dunwiddie, both from Bluffton. She also had two sisters preceding her in death, Lela Dunwiddie from Bluffton and Vera Morehouse from Milford, Indiana.

Elizabeth is survived by four sons, Rodney (Carol) Meyer of Albany, Indiana, Bruce (Melody) Meyer of Berne, Gregory (Sara) Meyer of Berne, and Randy (Francine) Meyer of Round Lake Beach, Illinois. In addition, she had six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. There are also four adopted granddaughters and a grandson, two great-granddaughters, and a great-grandson in the Dominican Republic.

Visitation will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2024, in the auditorium of Swiss Village Retirement Community, 1350 W. Main St., in Berne. The Celebration of Life service will be held in the auditorium at 10:30 a.m., following visitation. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery near Bluffton.

Preferred memorials are to Helping Hands Unlimited, PO Box 111, Albany, IN 47320, to Miracle Camp, 25281 80th Ave., Lawton, MI 49065, or to Stillwater Hospice, 5919 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46814.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.