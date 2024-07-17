Cammy Jo Onweller, 53, of Tampa, formerly of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Tampa, Fla.

Cammy was born June 23, 1971 in Bluffton to Terry L. Onweller and Sally J. (Wolfcale) Welker. Living by the moto “Life is Good,” Cammy graduated from Bluffton High School in 1989, then attended International Business College and earned a degree in Secretarial Science. She was able to live in various places, loving New Hampshire and most recently working in Tampa. Cammy was an executive assistant for Labcorp. She was known for her bold personality, fierce convictions and organizational skills. She was an avid IU fan, she enjoyed art, music, live concerts and her dog, Rocco. She loved her family passionately and adored her nieces and nephew.

She will be remembered by her mother, Sally (Mark) Welker; her brother Clay (Kristen) Onweller; and her nieces and nephew, Haley and Macy Onweller, and Emmersyn, Everett and Evie Onweller; along with extended Wolfcale and Welker family members.

She is preceded in death by her father, Terry and a brother, Cory.

A celebration of Cammy’s life will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Cammy’s honor to Hopeful Paws, which is part of A Promised Land Animal Rescue in Florida and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Friends can send online condolences to the Onweller family at www.thomarich.com.