Aiden Andrew Nunley, 19, of Bluffton, passed away early Friday morning, July 19, 2024, as a result of an automotive accident.

He was born on March 18, 2005, in Bluffton to Michael A. Nunley and Clarissa S. Haler. Aiden graduated from Bluffton High School with the Class of 2023. He was currently working in the construction trade in the Labor Internation Union # 213 of Fort Wayne, working for Vector.

Aiden had a great personality and was an avid knife collector, enjoyed playing D & D (Dungeons & Dragons) and could master any video game.

He is survived by his mother, Clarissa S. Haler of Bluffton, his father, Michael A. Nunley of Arcola, along with his siblings, Aurora Anderson of Bluffton and Rhett T. & Riley R. Nunley, both of Arcola.

He is also survived by his grandfathers, Carl Haler of Bluffton and Rory Nunley of Bluffton; and great-grandmothers, Treva Sue Douglas of Warren, and Dorothy Nunley of Poneto; along with his uncles & aunts, Douglas F. Haler of Marion, Scarlett A. Premo of Bluffton, Franklin J. Nunley of Gas City and Elizabeth Pamer of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers; Bonnie Sue Haler and Donna Sue Nunley.

Family and friends are invited to gather and remember Aiden from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and Bluffton. Private family funeral services will take place at the funeral home.

Friends wishing to help Aidens family at this difficult time can direct memorial donations to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories and online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.