Zane S. Nash, 30, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Conneaut, Ohio.

He was born in Ft. Wayne on April 1, 1994, to Stephen Nash and Tina (Quackenbush) Klender. Zane was a 2013 Norwell High School graduate and worked as a truck driver for Stephan Trucking. He married Chelsea (Reust) in Ossian on Aug. 1, 2020, she survives in Bluffton.

Zane enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, farming, detailing his semi, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He dedicated his life to providing for his family. Zane loved his 2- year-old daughter, Genevieve, dearly.

In addition to his wife Chelsea, he is survived by his daughter, Genevieve Nash of Bluffton; his father, Stephen (Marcy) Nash of Ft. Wayne; his mother, Tina (Brent) Klender of Parrish, Fla.; two sisters Alexa Nash-Mayer of Ossian and Madison (Matt) Muncy of Lafayette; and three brothers, Cade (Trinity) Klender of San Antonio, Texas, Ty (Kaylen) Klender of San Marcos, Texas and Jaxon Nash of Ft. Wayne; grandparents, Anna Nash of Ossian, Vernon Call of Ft. Wayne and Cynthia Quackenbush of Houston, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Zane was preceded in death by his grandparents, Merlin Nash, Charlotte Call and Lyle Quackenbush.

Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A private family funeral service will be held. Pastor Lyle Ewing will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Genevieve Nash College Fund in care of Chelsea Nash.

Online condolences can be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com.