Infant Susan Girod of Bearcreek Township in Bryant, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Bryant. Susan was of the Old Order Amish.

Survivors are her parents, Paul E. Girod and Emma W. Girod of Bryant; grandparents, Daniel and Ida Girod of Bryant, Ernest and Ida C. Schwartz of Berne, Margaret G. Eicher of Bryant, David and Becky Girod of Geneva; great-grandfather, Ernest K. Schwartz of Berne; and siblings, Michael Girod, Ernest Girod and Ida Girod of Bryant.

Funeral services will be at the Paul E. Girod residence, 8455 N 450 E Bryant on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, with Jonas Neuenswander officiating. Interment will follow in the Bearcreek Cemetery in Bryant.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.