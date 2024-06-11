Steven L. Tumbleson, 64, of Warren, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Steve was born May 3, 1960, in Huntington County to Gene E. and Jo Ann (Buzzard) Tumbleson. Steve married Nancy Ruble on August 19, 1979, at the Central Christian Church in Huntington.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Nancy Tumbleson of Warren; daughters, Mandy (Bill) Russo and Stephanie (Eddie) Wielosinski; son, Eric (Breanna) Tumbleson; six grandchildren; as well as his sister, Susie (Doug) Chapin of Huntington.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Jo Ann Tumbleson; and his sister, Sherry Tumbleson.

In honoring Steve’s wishes, a private celebration of life will be held in “his shop” at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.