Rebecca “Becky” J. Isch, 79, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, May 31, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Becky was born in Bluffton on Aug. 30, 1944, to Robert C. and Ida M. (Ringger) Aschliman. She married Perry L. Isch in Bluffton on Mar. 26, 1967; he survives.

A 1962 graduate of Bluffton High School, Becky was the secretary and treasurer of her and Perry’s business, Isch Seeds, for many years. She also stayed at home to raise her two daughters and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Becky was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was very giving of her time and spent countless hours preparing food, sending cards and gifts, and encouraging others. She had a unique way of making everyone in her life feel special.

In addition to her husband, Becky is survived by two daughters, Kara (Ben) Beer of Bluffton, and Kami (Dewayne) Salway of Wilshire, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Bret (Leah) Beer, Kelsey (Scott) Hoeppner, Courtney (Noah) Krumma, Andrea Benson (Ed Zirzoh), Ross Salway, Cassandra (Jeff) Young, Prabhu Salway, and Jay Salway; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vicki (Steve) Bucher of Morton, Ill., and Gayle (Clint) Bucher of Carmel; three brothers, Keith “Skip” (Connie) Aschliman, Kevin (Beth) Aschliman, and Kelly (Lisa) Aschliman, all of Bluffton; along with two sisters-in-law, Joyce Baumgartner and Cheryl (Mike) Gerber, both of Bluffton.

Aside from her parents, Becky was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Galen Baumgartner.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2024, from noon until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Monday, June 3, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with visitation from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. prior to the service. Tim Drayer and Dan Pfister will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community or the Apostolic Christian Charity Fund.

