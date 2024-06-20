Patricia “Pat” J. Adams, 86, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, June 18, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, surrounded by her family.

Pat was born Oct. 9, 1937, in Wells County to Jason J. and Elizabeth Irene (Emerick) Masterson. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1955. She married Billy K. Adams on Feb. 18, 1956.

Pat worked as a telephone operator, then worked for General Electric in Fort Wayne for 45 years. She enjoyed spending her winters at Indiana Creek in Fort Myers, Fla. And her summers at Lake Tippecanoe. She was always up for a trip to the casino or to play bingo. She attended Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis Wayne Adams and Jeff (Lisa) Adams, all of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Erick Adams, Justin Adams, Chase (Anna) Adams and Chelsea (Nick) Pursifull; along with nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Billy; along with her siblings, Gene Masterson, William “Bill” Masterson, Martha Irvin, Thomas “Tom” Masterson and James “Jim” Masterson.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the funeral home with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Stillwater Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.