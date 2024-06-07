Matthew Lee Wulpi, stillborn infant, was placed into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, May 24, 2024, as a result of an automobile accident. Matthew is the son of Logan and Darcie (Johnson) Wulpi of Muncie.

In addition to his parents, Matthew is survived by his sister, Lyla Wulpi; maternal grandparents, David and Julia Johnson of Bluffton; paternal grandparents, James and Marsha Wulpi of Fort Wayne; maternal great-grandparents, Stanley and Carolyn Gilbert of Bluffton; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Matthew was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Larry and Faye Johnson, Ralph and Bonnie McKibben, and Donald and Virginia Wulpi.

Private family services are being held. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children or Remembering Rowan (an organization which supports bereaved families through miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant loss). Memorial contributions can be mailed to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 East State Road 124, Bluffton, IN 46714.

