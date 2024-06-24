Martha R. “Rosie” Swartz, 96, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday evening, June 22, 2024, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 22, 1928, in Bluffton to George Martin and Alice Sadie (Niblick) Lautzenheiser. A 1946 graduate of Bluffton High School, Rosie was a talented piano player and gave piano lessons for many years out of her home. She was the bookkeeper for many years with her husband, Snag, in the family business, Swartz Electric in Bluffton. Rosie also worked at the Wells County Chamber of Commerce Office. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton and a member of Tri Kappi in Bluffton. Rosie enjoyed putting together puzzles and enjoyed knitting afghans.

On August 15, 1948, in Bluffton, Rosie and Robert L. “Snag” Swartz were married. They shared 48 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 22, 1996.

Survivors include her children, Terry (Mary Lynn) Swartz of Ocala, Fla. and Jo Ellen (Barry “Cros”) Crosbie of Bluffton. She was loving Grandma to six grandchildren; Kimberly (Bill) Fish, Tyler (Steph) Williams, Nicole (Brook Coratti) Bustos, Elizabeth (Norman) Jordan, Jessica (Hector) Biarnes and Whitney (Ariel) Rodriguez; 12 great-grandchildren, James Curran II., Dylan Curran, Treyton and Cooper Bustos, Briell and Barrett Coratti, Theo Williams, Penelope, Carmen and Victoria Biarnes and Cayson and Bailey Rodriquez; and one great-great-granddaughter, Annsley Curran.

Rosie is preceded in death by her parents; husband Snag; a daughter, Sue H. Cubbage on Jan. 25, 2024; and her eight siblings, Bob, Harold, George Jr., William “Bill” Lautzenheiser, Mary Reed, Maxine Starr, Helen Shatto and Eileen Liby.

Funeral services will taka place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Gary Aupperle officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Rosie’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or to Wells County Creative Arts Council for Music Education and can be sent to the funeral home.

