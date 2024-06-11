Marjorie G. Grover, 99, of Liberty Center, passed away early Monday morning, June 10, 2024, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Marjorie was born on Feb. 19, 1925 in Huntington County to Alfred and Margaret (Burley) Dennis. She graduated from Lafayette Central High School in 1943. She was a dietetic assistant at Wells Community Hospital for 22 years, retiring in May 1990. Marjorie was a member of Liberty Center United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and PBS (Papa Baby Sits), which was started in 1950. She loved to camp and spend time with her family.

On November 18, 1944, Marjorie and Cloyd E. Grover were married in Liberty Center. They shared 57 years of marriage together before his passing on May 16, 2002.

Survivors include her children, Cathy (Phillip) Best of Englewood, Ohio, Darrel (Kathy) Grover of Liberty Center and Douglas (Lona) Grover of Huntertown, Ind., and a daughter-in-law, Rebecca J. Grover of Jackson Township, Wells County; along with seven grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Best of Markle, Lorena (Geoffrey) Clark of Englewood, Ohio, Lora (Jake) Warner of Markle, Melinda (Rex) Holloway of Uniondale, Brian (Becky) Grover of Bluffton, Michael (Jodi) Grover of Maria Stein, Ohio, and Anyssa (Adrian) Adams of Indianapolis; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Cloyd; and a son, Dennis L. Grover in December 2023; and her sisters, Alfreda Mossburg, Dorothy Curtis and Mary Murphy.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place after visitation at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Center Community Church and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.