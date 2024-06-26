Marilynn J. McFadden, 94, of rural Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Marilynn was born on March 9, 1930 in Fort Wayne. Preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Ellis H. McFadden, Marilynn was a lifelong farmer. She was a stage 4 cancer survivor for almost 30 years.

Marilynn was very active in the Poe Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary. She received the prestigious Lois Boaz award for outstanding IVFA auxiliary member. She was very involved with Farm Bureau Pet and Hobby for many years.

Marilynn loved distributing holiday flowers, candy and having jovial conversations with the people in the community that were homebound. Marilynn was always ready to play games with her family and friends. She enjoyed doing puzzles and making quilts for her loved ones. She loved researching her genealogy at the local library, collecting stamps, coins and spending time with her grandkids. In the summer, you could find her fishing at her favorite spots. She worked hard and played harder.

Surviving are her daughters, Sharon McFadden Ray, Rita (Tom) Tilden, Carla DeKoninck, Ellen Moore and Amy (Louis) Leonardi; grandchildren, Stacey (JC Study) Tilden, Brian (Bethany) Tilden, Michele (Robin) Simerman, Joni (Phil) Horton, Jason (Amanda) Moore, Tyler (Courtney) Leonardi, Carissa (Jonathan) Green and Greyson Leonardi; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father, Everett F. Lehneke; mother, Maivis N. (Freck) Lehneke; sister, Phyllis S (Lehneke) Wilkie; and great-grandson, Jonathan Moore.

Family and friends will gather for visitation from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2024, with an IVFA service at 7 p.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Join us after the funeral service as we come together and honor the life of Marilynn and Ellis McFadden. A light luncheon and refreshments will be served at 1 p.m. at the Poe Volunteer Fire Department, 3619 E Yoder Rd. in Poe. We have all felt sadness and grief for Marilynn and Ellis’ passing, but now it’s time for us to celebrate the remarkable life they lived!

Preferred memorials may be made to the Poe Volunteer Fire Department Inc. Visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.