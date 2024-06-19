Margaret J. “Jo” Spade, 99, of Warren, passed away on Monday afternoon, June 17, 2024, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Jo was born April 10, 1925 in Garrett to Bert A. and Georgia M. (Conrad) Milks. She graduated from Garrett High School in 1943, then attended IU where she studied Home Economics and Physical Education. She and Bill owned and operated a dime store in Chelsea, MI for 12 years before retiring in 1984 and moving to Uniondale. She was a manager at the Bluffton Department of Motor Vehicles for 5 years and worked at Bertsch’s Jewelry Store in Bluffton for five years. Jo was a member of Garrett Methodist Church, United Church of Christ in Bluffton, United Church of Christ in Chelsea, Mich., St. Paul Lutheran Church in Uniondale and at the First Christian Church of Warren. She was very active in the community. She was a member and Past President of Tri Kappa, she was active in the women’s fellowship groups at the churches that she attended. She volunteered at Heritage Pointe in Warren and at the Bargain Hut in Bluffton. She was a Secretary and President of the Women’s club at United Church of Christ in Chelsea, Mich.

On June 19, 1947, Jo and William “Bill” Max Spade were married in Garrett. They shared 55 years of marriage before his passing on Sept. 5, 2002.

Survivors include her children, Meg (Kent) Ulery of Arlington Heights, Ill., Connie (Craig) Mounsey of Markle, Jackie (Dan) Norris of Markle and David (Sandy) Spade of McCordsville, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Gray (Allison) Ulery, Nathan (Kristen) Ulery, Karianne (Doug) Bryant, Sarah (Kevin) Thiele, Jeni (Ryan) Tolle, Amy (Tyler) Tedford, Matthew (Angie) Norris and Danielle (Jake) Adam; along with 19 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill; a great-grandson Gabe Norris; along with her sisters, Ruth White, Lucille Fair and Mary Alford.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024, at First Christian Church in Warren with Rev. Dr. Kent Ulery and Pastor Troy Drayer officiatiating. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

Memorials may be made to Renaissance Charitable Foundation with #FlyHighGabe, in the memo line or First Christian Church of Warren and can be send to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.