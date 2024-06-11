Lawrence “Larry” G. Schmidt, 65, of Bluffton, passed away early Thursday morning, June 6, 2024, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1958, in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Robert Lawrence and Jacqueline J. (Phillips) Schmidt. Lawrence graduated from Milton High School in Wisconsin with the class of 1977. He served in the Military Police, U.S. Army and Indiana National Guard for 24 years. Larry worked for General Motors in Janesville, Wisconsin, and moved to the Fort Wayne Production plant to finish his 36-year career with GM, retiring in 2023.

He loved to go hunting and fishing and spending time at the family cabin on the lake. He was a true “tinkerer” and was always fixing or making something with his hands.

Survivors include his three sons, Brian (Amy) Schmidt of Bluffton, Robert (fiancé Amanda Green) Schmidt of Fort Wayne, and Adam Schmidt of Bluffton. He was a loving grandpa to three grandchildren, Zoey Schmidt, Bree Schmidt and Kylnn Stiles.

He is also survived by a brother, John (Diane) Schmidt of Milton, Wisconsin, and a sister, Laura “Lori” Schmidt of Union Grove, Wisconsin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Thomas Schmidt, and a granddaughter, Myah Schmidt.

Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A casual family time of sharing will take place at the conclusion of calling hours.

Memorials may be made in Lawrence’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.