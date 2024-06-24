Larry N. Curry, 87, of Ossian, passed away Saturday morning, June 22, 2024, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Larry was born in Bluffton on Oct. 29, 1936, to Robert N. and Mary “Evelyn” (Kumfer) Curry. He married Carol J. Werling in Ossian on Aug. 25, 1956. She preceded him in death on Aug. 13, 2020.

During his teenage years, Larry was one of the first two boys in Wells County to be awarded Eagle Scout. He graduated from Ossian High School in 1954 and later served in the United States Air Force from 1954 until 1958, and then the Indiana Air National Guard from 1958 until 1962.

Larry was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and co-owned and operated L & C Engraving in Ossian along with his wife, for 26 years, before retiring in 2004. He served as a volunteer for the Ossian Fire Department for many years and enjoyed woodworking, camping, and traveling. He and Carol traveled to all 48 continental U.S. states, along with six provinces of Canada, and Jamaica.

Survivors include two daughters, Katrina (Richard) Drillien of Bluffton and Heather (Bruce) Bultemeier of Ossian; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; along with a brother, William (Coleen) Curry of Fort Wayne.

In addition to his wife and parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Curry.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Private family burial will be held at a later date at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Ossian.

