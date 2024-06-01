Kathy Jane Strahm, 64, died May 23, 2024. Kathy was a resident of Saint Albans, Vermont.

She graduated from Adams Central High School in Monroe in 1977, and from I.U. School of Law in Indianapolis in 1985. She worked as a public defender, served as a deputy prosecutor, chief deputy prosecutor, attorney for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and also had a private law practice.

Kathy earned her International Level Umpire certification in 1987. She umpired the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, the Women’s World Championship, Pan American Games, and Jr. Girls’ World Championship. She was inducted into the Indianapolis Softball Hall of Fame in 1996. Kathy also served in the Army Reserve.

She is survived by her spouse, Lucie Carmichael, mother, Betsy (Johnston) Strahm, brother, Larry (Karen) Strahm, and two nieces Lauren and Jordyn. She was preceded in death by her father, Glen Strahm.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Middlebury Church of the Brethren 507 Bristol Ave. in Middlebury, Indiana. Visitation will be 10-11:45 a.m., with the memorial service following at noon. Everyone is welcome to continue the celebration of Kathy’s life following the memorial service. RSVP’s are appreciated to: kathy.celebration@yahoo.com. Location details will be provided.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Kathy’s memory to Center for Hospice, cfhcare.org; Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, cancer-services.org; a non-profit women’s shelter in your local area; or Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute.