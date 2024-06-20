John E. Barnes, 72, of Bluffton passed away Tuesday morning, June 18, 2024, at River Terrace Estates.

John was born on July 25, 1951, in Fort Wayne to Alva E. “Barney” & Ruth M. (Watson) Barnes. A 1969 graduate of New Haven High School, John worked at Hires Auto Parts and Villa North Motors for many years. John volunteered to help with the Dream Team, especially with the Hoop Shoot. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton and the Bluffton Elks Lodge 796.

Survivors include his son, Travis (Jackie) Barnes of Bluffton; his three grandchildren, Parker, Kenzie and Zayden Barnes of Bluffton; and a brother, Phil R. (Sharon) Barnes of Fort Wayne.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert “Bob” A. Barnes in 2000; and a sister, Jeanne L. Burton in 2018.

A private family service will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made in John’s memory to the Dream Team.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.