Funeral services for Jeanne Gaylan (Record) Smith, 61, will be 10 a.m. (CST), Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at First United Methodist Church in Mansfield, Louisiana. Officiating the services will be Pastor Joseph Guo, Pastor Kathy Fitzhugh, and Mary Jo Babcock.

A visitation will be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, LA on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 5-7 p.m. (CST). Burial will be held 10 a.m. (EST), Friday, June 21, 2024, at West Newton Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Jeanne was born Dec. 23, 1962, in Martinsville, Indiana, to William J. Record, Jr. and Jo Ann (Kixmiller) Record. She passed away June 12, 2024, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Jeanne was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mansfield where she served as Lay Leader, treasurer for the Women of Faith, a delegate to the annual conference, and active in all missions and projects for her church. She was a founding chairperson who served two consecutive terms for the SEAP, Special Education Action Committee, and a parent representative on the committee for the DOVE program. She was a 1981 graduate of Bluffton High School in Indiana and received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana University in 1985. She was an avid sports fan loving and cheering on the Saints, I.U. sports, Astros and Indy 500. She was a proud supporter of North DeSoto Athletics in Louisiana.

In her high school and earlier years, she was a star swimmer on her community and school swim teams, played clarinet in concert band and french horn in marching band, and taught swimming to special needs children and adults at Wells Community Pool.

Preceding Jeanne in death were her father, William J. Record, Jr; grandparents Clara (Kroft) and William J. Record, Sr.; and Gayle (Hill) and Dr. John L. Kixmiller; two aunts Laura Ann (Record) Ervin and Mabel Mae Record.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her huband, Frank Smith; sons, Joseph and wife Hannah; Travis; daughters, Stephanie and Molly; mother, Jo Ann (Kixmiller) Record; sister, Robin (Record) Sundstrom and husband Robert; brother, Bill Record, Ill and wife Elissa; uncle, John Kixmiller and wife Katie; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Honoring the life of Jeanne as pallbearers will be Wil Delafield, Bo and Sam Odom, Zach Chandler, Trey Williams, Matt Kixmiller, Paul Schaefer, Rajeev Bhalla, Bob, Bronte and Owen Sundstrom.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 3015 E. New York, St. Ste A2-285 Aurora, IL 60504. www.angelman.org

The family would like to express special thanks to the doctors and staff of MD Anderson Cancer Center, Acute Palliative Care and Supportive Care Unit, and Dr. Maxwell McDonald with Willis-Knighton North Cancer Center.