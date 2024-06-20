Jean Garland (Saufley) Walmsley, 92, was welcomed to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ when she passed away on the morning of June 14, 2024. Jean was born on May 17, 1932 in Weyers Cave, Va., to the late William and Janie Saufley. Her family moved to Huntington, Ind., when she was nine-years-old where she went on to graduate from Huntington County High School and Huntington University (HU) in 1955. She was married to the love of her life, John, on Dec. 25, 1959. Jean’s life was marked by her love for Jesus, her husband, her three children and six grandchildren. She was an avid supporter of her children and grandchildren and all their sports and activities. She spent her working days helping others as a physical therapist. In recent years, Jean and John have been super fans of the HU men’s and women’s basketball programs and could be seen in the bleachers at many of their games. They also enjoyed traveling and had been in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and had traveled to Europe several times. She was an active member of the Zanesville United Brethren Church and served in many different roles. Her desire was to point the people she met to Jesus.

Jean is survived by her husband John Walmsley of Zanesville; Janice (Mark) Tobias of Zanesville, Joyce (Steve) Kitchin of Fort Wayne, and Jim (Wendy) Walmsley of Avilla, Ind.; six grandchildren including Tyler VanMeter, Noah (Danielle) Tobias, Kylie Kitchin, Colt Kitchin, Tate Walmsley and Bree Walmsley. She is also survived by her brother Will (Jeanne) Saufley.

Along with her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her sisters Geri Smith and Josephine Saufley.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee Street, Markle, Indiana.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Zanesville United Brethren Church, 3092 W. Broadway Street, Zanesville, Indiana.

Interment will be at a later date at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Uniondale, Indiana.

Memorial donations can be made out to Zanesville United Brethren Church Camp Cotubic sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

