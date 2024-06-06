James “Jim” Edward Huffman, 69 of Mount Zion in Wells County, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Jim was born in Bluffton to Herman and Marjorie (Herr) Huffman on Jan. 31, 1955. He graduated from Huntington North High School in 1973 and worked for Franklin Electric for 46 years until his retirement. Jim married Alice (Runion) Huffman on Aug. 3, 1974. Jim thoroughly enjoyed fishing and hunting. He would hunt animals, mushrooms, arrowheads, and was a true hunter-gatherer. Jim had a love for archery and competing.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Marjorie Huffman, and sisters, Mary Miller and Sue Morgan.

Loving survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Alice Huffman of Mount Zion; children, Shari (Cory) Nuttle of Fort Wayne, and Daniel (Angie) Huffman of Bluffton; grandchildren, Brenden, Zoey, Dylan, Macie and Keegan; brother, Ned (June) Huffman; and sister, Marsha Walton.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren. A funeral service will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Nevius officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Dr. Fort Wayne, IN 46825 or Southern Wells Archery Club, 9120 S 300 W Poneto, IN 46781.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.