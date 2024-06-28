Hanford “Hank” H. Osborn, 88, of Ossian, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 26, 2024, at his residence.

Hank was born in Hope, Arkansas, on Aug. 5, 1935, to Rufus J. and Georgia (Davis) Osborn. He married Dixie Brickley in Fort Wayne on July 2, 1960. She survives in Ossian.

Hank was a truck driver for Supervalu Corporation in Fort Wayne for 48 years. He was a social person, who enjoyed shooting pool, drinking coffee and chatting with those around him, and loved dogs and “them dogs loved ole dad.”

Survivors include three sons Jeff (Linda) Osborn of Bluffton, Brian Osborn of Bluffton, and Chad (Jennifer) Osborn of Ossian; a daughter, Penny Gibson of Ossian; and four grandchildren, Brandon Freeman, Quinn Gibson, Ethan Osborn and Jenna Osborn.

In addition to his parents, Hank was preceded in death by four siblings, Ed, Francis, Paul and Deloris, and a son-in-law, Steven Gibson.

Per Hank’s wishes there will be no public services at this time.

Memorial contributions in memory of Hank may be directed to the Ossian Fire Department.

