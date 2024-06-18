Doris Donaghy Jones, 97, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her four children.

Doris was born in Chatsworth, Illinois, on Dec. 14, 1926, daughter of the late James and Myrtle (Lewis) Morgan. She previously lived with her twin sister at the Royal Palms, in Florida. The twins were very spiffy, loved by all and never forgotten by anyone that knew them. She was a graduate of Lafayette Central High School.

Doris and late husband Richard owned Donaghy Builders and Contractors in the Fort Wayne area. In retirement, they were the owners of Seven Pines Mobile Home Park in Florida. She also owned and managed the Ogden Place apartments in Ossian.

Doris was a longtime member of the Ossian United Methodist Church. She enjoyed life, traveling, time with her many friends and loving family.

Doris is survived by her four children, Richard (Monica) Donaghy, Marsha Allen, Linda (Glen) Motley and Thomas (ReAnn) Donaghy; stepchildren, Gary (Diane) Jones, Greg (Angie) Jones, and Diane Swan; 12 grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-step-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in passing by her loving first husband of 35 years, Richard Clayton Donaghy (father of their children); previous husband of 31 years, Bill C. Jones; four sisters, Lillian Stoppenhagen, Juanita Walker, Joyce Hunter; and her twin, Dorothy Clark; stepdaughter, Carol Parker; and her twin granddaughters, Amy and Emily Motley.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 West Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home 120 West Mill St. in Ossian. Burial to follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Contributions in Doris’ memory may be made to Ossian United Methodist Church.