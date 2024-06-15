Dawn D. Lewis, 65, passed away Friday morning, June 14, 2024, at her residence in Geneva, following an extended illness.

Dawn was born in Bluffton, on Oct. 18, 1958, to Paul L. and Vernie P. (Frank) Osborn, both parents preceded her in death. She married M. Douglas Lewis in Bluffton on June 18, 1977, he preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2018, they shared 41 years of marriage together.

Dawn was a 1977 graduate of Bluffton High School and worked for the First Bank of Berne in the call center for several years, retiring in 2017. She was a member of the Liberty Center Community Church, Legion Riders and Ladies Auxillary Legion 211 in Portland.

She is survived by two children, Jason Lewis of Ft. Wayne and Jacklyn Lewis of Decatur; two grandchildren, Lily and Luna Lewis; four brothers, Jeff (Cheryl) Osborn of Liberty Center, James (Tami) Osborn of Bluffton, Dennis Osborn of Ft. Wayne and Ralph (Viola) Osborn of Uniondale.

Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Diane Samuels will officiate. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials can be made in Dawn’s memory to Bi-County Service’s or the Family in care of the funeral home.

