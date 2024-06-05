Darrell L. Heyerly, 74, of Decatur, passed away on Monday morning, June 3, 2024, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 27, 1949, in Bluffton to Homer and LaVera (Geyer) Heyerly. On Aug. 18, 1973, he was united in marriage to Cheryl L. Adam in Magley, Indiana.

He was a member of Salem Magley Church and was also a 50-year member of IBEW Local 305.

Darrell graduated from Adams Central High School in 1967. He was an electrician for Shambaugh & Sons, Inc. in Fort Wayne, retiring in 2015.

Darrell loved sports and enjoyed watching them on tv and listening to them on the radio. He and Cheryl enjoyed spending time traveling, going to auctions, and riding on their Harley Davidson. Darrell collected cuckoo clocks and had them timed to each go off at five-minute intervals. Darrel and Cheryl were also very active in running Decatur Operation Help.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Heyerly of Decatur; daughter, Michelle (Craig) Simon of Bluffton; son, Adam (Kylie) Heyerly of Yorktown; brother, Arlin (Roxanne) Heyerly of Bluffton; sister, Donna Steffen of Bluffton; and five grandchildren, JadeLyn Heyerly-Jones, Tyius Simon, Emberlynn Heyerly, Mackenzie Heyerly and Adeline Heyerly.

In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bill Steffen, and a nephew, Ryan Heyerly.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur with the Rev. Chistopher Hirschy officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Magley Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials in Darrell’s name can be given to Decatur Operation Help.

Arrangements are by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home of Decatur.