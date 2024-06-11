Clarence Grover “Scotty” Cottrell, Jr., 91 of Bluffton, passed away on Friday morning, June 7, 2024, as a result of an automobile accident in Bluffton.

Scotty was born on November 23, 1932, in Decatur to Electa Glancy (Marsh) and Clarence Grover Cottrell, Sr. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1950, before enlisting in the Army. Scotty dedicated 22 years of his life to the Army, serving in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Conflict. He retired in April 1972 with a rank of SFC (E7).

Scotty was a member of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton, where he served as the Sargent of Arms for 24 years and as a Finance Officer for one year. He was a member of Moose Lodge 242 of Bluffton and served as a junior governor for two years.

He is survived by three nieces, Debra (Alan) Aeschliman of Berne, Kathy Geisel of Bluffton, and Linda Mills of Bluffton; one nephew, Steven Geisel of Richwood, Ohio; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Scotty is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Richard Cottrell, and a sister, Dorothy (James) Geisel.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will follow visitation at noon on Thursday at the funeral home, with Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery with Full Military Honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Honor Guard of Post 111.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard Fund and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.