Beverly J. Tuttle, 90, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday morning, June 13, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born on July 18, 1933, in Covington, Indiana, to Noah and Lucy R. (Prittchard) Allen. Beverly grew up in Covington and moved to Bluffton in 1965, where she worked at Corning Glass Works for 17 1/5 years before she retired. She was a long-time member of the Bluffton Church of God.

On July 24, 1978, in Bluffton, Beverly and Vernon L. Tuttle were married. They shared 46 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1994.

Survivors include a son, Dennis A. (Teresa) Crowder of Berne, and a daughter, Lisa (Bill) Imel of Portland, along with 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sons, Darrell W. Crowder and Duane E. Crowder, a brother, Rendall Allen, and a sister, Leah Rae Bowen.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral Services will take place at noon on Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor John Roe officiating.

Burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Bluffton Church of God.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.