Alice L. Shannon, 98, formerly of rural Poneto, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Five Star Residences of Fort Wayne.

She was born on Saturday, Jan. 2, 1926, in Lafayette. She married Donald Shannon on Sunday, June 18, 1944, in Wabash. Alice was a 1944 graduate of Chester Center High School. She had attended the Church of Christ in Montpelier. Mrs. Shannon was a homemaker. She had worked as a meat cutter at Warren Locker for 30 years. Alice had been a resident of Chester Center Township for 54 years before moving to Bluffton in 2007.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Karen) Shannon of La Otto, Indiana; daughter, Dixie (Dale) Easton, Florida; son, Edward (Kathy) Shannon of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Craig (Michelle) Shannon of Huntertown, Indiana, Julie (Dan) Roberts of Litchfield, Michigan, Stephanie (Jeremy) Wagner, Arlington, Texas, and Stacey (Darrin) Mullis, Boise, Idaho; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Ernest Reeve and Margaret Edna (Pickering) Reeve; and her brother, Ernest Reeve.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024, and Friday, June 21, 2024, one hour prior to the service, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate her life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials may be sent to: Heart to Heart Hospice 5646 Coventry Ln. Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

