Agatha June Miller, 88, of Warren, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

Agatha was born on June 27, 1935, in Huntington County to Ralph and Opal (Shelton) Highley. She married James Miller on Aug. 21, 1955. James preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2015.

Agatha was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Opal Highley; husband, James Miller; daughter, Cathy Kay Miller; son-in-law, Bob Haley; and brother, Clarence Highley.

Survivors include her children, Cindy Haley of Huntington; Connie Miller of Warren; and Garry (Lisa) Miller of Warren; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son located at 203 N Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.