Linda Yvonne Bustos, 73, of Warren, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Linda was born July 7, 1950, in Dierks, Ark., to Fred Fulcher and Juanita (Lewis) Fulcher Koontz. She married Chris Bustos on May 1, 1971.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Fulcher and Juanita Fulcher Koontz; and sister, Brenda Kay Fulcher Krantz.

Survivors include her husband, Chris Bustos; children, Griff Bustos and Emily (Travis) Harris; seven grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Tommy) Garney, Sandy (Richard) Richison Hinton, Freida Feltner, and Kathy (Ruben) Bustos; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Gage Bustos officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.