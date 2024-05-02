Jule Ann Shively, 74, of Ossian, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

She was born in Fort Wayne to the late Donald and Florence (Goeglein) Kaiser. After graduating high school, Jule went to a university, where she studied nursing. She was a licensed practical nurse for 42 years before she began her retirement. Jule enjoyed spending time in the garden and decorating her home with flowers. She was also an avid reader.

Jule is survived by her husband, Michael Shively; sons, Benjamin (Katrina) Shively and Eric (Bernadette) Shively; grandchildren, Lillian Shively, Violette Shively, Lyric Spoonmore and Alexis Spoonmore; and great-grandchildren, Memphis, Atlas and Brelynn.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 West Jefferson Blvd. in Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation will also be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Elzey Patterson Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St. in Ossian.

Preferred memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences for the Shivley family.