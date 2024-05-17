John E. Dickason, 80, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 16, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Community following an extended illness.

John was born in Bluffton, on April 19, 1944, to Samuel W. and Geraldine M. (Lincoln) Dickason. He married Sue A. (Kammer) in Bluffton on Oct. 24, 1964. Sue preceded him in death on Jan. 18, 2022.

A 1962 graduate of Chester Center School, John worked in the industrial maintenance field, retiring from Buckhorn Industries in 2012. Following retirement, he worked as a Funeral Assistant with Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel from 2012 to 2015. John was a member of the Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145, where he served as Worshipful Master from 2009-2010, 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Mizpah Shrine. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed attending sporting events, coin collecting, following IU Basketball, raising their families’ dogs and an avid Corvette owner.

Survivors include two daughters, Tonya (Rich) Brown and Erin (Mark) Prible, both of Bluffton; and a son, Curt Dickason of Ft. Wayne; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Kate (Bruce) Stinson of Bluffton; and three brothers, Frank Dickason of Bluffton, Richard (Brenda) Dickason of Ossian and Joe (Trudy) Dickason of Liberty Center.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A Masonic Memorial Service will be held at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation. A private family graveside will take place at a later date at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton, Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate.

Memorial contributions in John’s memory may be made to Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145 in Bluffton.

Online condolences can be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com.