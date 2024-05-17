Betty Jane Howell, 86, of Markle, formerly of Bluffton, passed away at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne. She was born Friday, April 15, 1938, in Bluffton.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline “Jackie” K. (Ed) Mateyka, Coarsegold, Calif.; sister, Patricia M. (Bob) Glessner, Huntington; two aunts; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Delbert S. Brown; mother, Agnes A. (Sutton) Brown; daughter, Rochelle A. Robles; sons, Robert Todd Howell, Timothy Edward Howell; and brothers, Harry E. “Bud” Brown, and David D. Brown.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate Betty’s life will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with Mike Sutton officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

