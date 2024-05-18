Carol Joan (Fansler) Butterfield, 76, Marion, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital. She was born in Marion, on Thursday, March 18, 1948, to Harold and Marjorie (Poe) Fansler. On Nov. 28, 1974, she married Neil Butterfield, and he survives.

Carol graduated from Van Buren High School in 1966. She worked at CVS Pharmacy, formerly Hook’s Drug Store and Revco Drug Store, in Marion for 40 years, where she was a shift supervisor. She liked I.U. basketball and the Indianapolis Colts. She especially loved listening to ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s country music, playing with her grandkids, life on the farm, and cooking.

In addition to her loving husband of nearly 50 years, survivors include her sons, Brian (Sandra) Butterfield and Craig Butterfield, both of Marion; grandson, Michael Butterfield of Marion; granddaughter, Hayley Butterfield of Marion; brothers, Harry “Sonny” (Sydnie) Fansler, Rex Fansler and Michael (Leesa) Fansler, all of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Roger Fansler.

The family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral & Cremation Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.

Additional visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at North Chapel, with Carol’s funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Susie Love will be officiating and burial will follow at Estates of Serenity.

Memorial contributions may be directed to National Kidney Foundation, 911 E. 8th St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.