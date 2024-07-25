Sharon K. Helms, 71, of Roanoke, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home.

Sharon was born on May 18, 1953, in Huntington, the daughter of Richard Wilkerson and Pauline (Walters) Wilkerson. Before moving to Roanoke, she lived in Bluffton for over 30 years.

Survivors include her sons, Allen Helms of Angola, and Roger (Andrea) Helms of Warren; seven granchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Dr. in Huntington. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Jason Fields officiating.