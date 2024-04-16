“Bill” William C. Barkdull, 76, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2024, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born June 1, 1947, in Marion, to P.P. Whitey Barkdull and Hazel (Purvis) Barkdull-Jones. He graduated from Jefferson Township High School with the class of 1965, and attended Taylor University, where he studied accounting. Bill honorably served his country in the United States Army from June of 1965 to June 1968, during the Vietnam Conflict as a helicopter mechanic. When he returned home, he started Barkdull Service – Standard Oil Service Station in Bluffton. He retired from a 33-year career in 2013 with the Indiana Department of Transportation, where he started at the Bluffton branch, and then spent most of his time at the Fort Wayne INDOT as District Fleet Facilities and Environmental Manager.

Bill loved his corvettes and was a member of the Corvette Club. He always enjoyed trips to tour the Corvette Factory in Bowling Green, Ohio. He loved watching NASCAR races and everything automotive.

Bill and Rebecca A. Malone have shared the last 49 years together. Because of their combined love for Elvis, they got married on Elvis’ birthday, Jan. 8.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca “Bekkee” of Bluffton; he was a loving “Daddy – O” and father to his children, Randy Barkdull of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., Chris Overmier-Barkdull of Lafayette and Faith (Trent) Wyatt of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and grandpa to a grandson, Brady Thomas Mills-Overmier along with his mother, Chrissy Mills, both of Lafayette. He also left behind his beloved cats Miss Molly and Max.

Bill is also survived by his siblings, Pete (Barb) Barkdull of Hartford City, Mike Barkdull of Ruskin, Fla., Joe Barkdull of Anderson and Jeff (Lora) Barkdull of Hartford City; three sisters, Vickie Towne, of Tampa, Fla., Pennie (Melvin) Weatherly of Marion, and Jennie Gothrup of Noblesville, along with cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richie Barkdull; and brothers, Jack E.C. Barkdull and Allen Barkdull.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral Services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, at the funeral home with Travis Bussel officiating. Entombment will take place at the Northridge Community Mausoleum, located at Fairview Cemetery, with military honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation to benefit Parkinson’s Research, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.