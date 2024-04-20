Tonya S. Buzzard, 73, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at her home in Warren.

Tonya was born March 14, 1951, in Huntington, to William Otto and Edna Irene (Wall) Swain. She married Gary Buzzard on Aug. 23, 1969.

Tonya was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Edna Swain; son, William Paul Buzzard; brother, Paul Swain; sister, Vickie Bickel; and beloved dog, Betsy.

Loving survivors include her husband, Gary Buzzard; daughter, Taya (Terry) Buzzard Holmes; son, Andy (Angie) Buzzard; eight grandchildren; siblings, Trudy K. Swain, Cindy (Bob) Dillahay and Cindy Carter; sister-in-law, Vickie Swain; many nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Tippy.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember at the First Baptist Church of Warren, located at 727 N Wayne St. Warren, IN 46792 on Sunday, April 21, 2024 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Monday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Rusty Strickler officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.