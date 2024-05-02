Leonard C. Herman, 90, of rural Geneva, passed away at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at his home in Geneva.

He was born on Saturday, Dec. 2, 1933, in Linn Grove. He married Rita (Robinson) Herman on Saturday, Nov. 29, 1952, in Geneva; she preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 1993.

Leonard attended the Hartford Twp. High School. He formerly attended the St. Mary of the Presentation Catholic Church. Leonard worked at Portland Forge, where he was a tow motor operator for 46 years. He was an Adams County farmer for most of his life. He enjoyed playing ping pong and was known as the ping pong champion at Hartford Twp. Leonard enjoyed bowling, coaching Little League, and especially loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He will be sadly missed by his son, Michael (Brenda) Herman of Bluffton; daughter, Teresa (Douglas) Heckler of Geneva; son, Randall (Beth) Herman of Geneva; grandchildren, Camille (Shane) Himes of Bluffton, Ashley (Greg) Mayne of Bluffton, Lindsey (Jacob) Hilty of Bryant, Jordan Heckler of Geneva, Kaitlyn Heckler of Bluffton, Thomas Herman of Geneva, Kaleigh Herman of Geneva; great-grandchildren, Sophia Mayne, Reece Himes and Gracie Mayne, all of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita (Robinson) Herman; parents, Charles L. Herman and Dorothy (Kave) Herman; brothers, James, Richard, Wesley and Jerry Herman; and sisters, Ellen Butcher, Maxine Burgess and Frieda Stevens.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at from 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2024, and 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N Washington St. in Geneva.

A service to celebrate Leonard’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home with Pastor Paul VanCise officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Mary of the Presentation Catholic Church Cemetery in Geneva.

Preferred memorials: Heartland Hospice Care, 1315 Directors Row #210 Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

