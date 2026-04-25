Shirley Ann Miller-Griffiths, 90, passed away on April 20, 2026.

Shirley was born in Huntington on Sept, 20, 1935, to Francis and Arlene (Adams) Blackford. She was a former resident of Ossian.

Shirley married Francis “Dean” Miller on April 18, 1954, in Huntington; he preceded her in death. She later married Burns Caldwell Griffiths on April 11, 1998, and he survives in Fort Wayne.

She is also survived by her stepchildren, Michael Griffiths of Charlotte, North Carolina and Denise (Tom) Nasworthy of Easley, South Carolina; sister Judy C. Barnett; and one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Francis “Dean” Miller; and a brother, Larry.

Shirley will be laid to rest privately in the Masonic Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.