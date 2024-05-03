Gail Elaine Hollister, 71, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died at her home on May 1, 2024.

Mrs. Hollister was born on March 6, 1953, in Bluffton, to Clarence Albert and Mary Lou (Hankins) Mossburg; they preceded her in death.

Mrs. Hollister taught at Wolcott Mills Elementary School in Wolcottville. She taught 5th grade for most of her career but had also taught 4th grade, Reading Recovery and Gifted and Talented Class.

Gail was a member of the Open Door Community Church in Wolcottville, where she was involved in outreach and membership, was the social secretary, and helped with Bible school and Kids Club Youth Group. She was also an essay reader for the LaGrange County Community Foundation, enjoyed visiting friends and family, traveling, reading, doing puzzles, playing Wordscapes and Sudoku, and watching Hallmark movies. She liked to watch birds, especially hummingbirds and cardinals, and loved to be around flowers.

On Aug. 6, 1977, in Bluffton, she married Jeryl Wright Hollister; Jerry survives in Wolcottville.

Also surviving is a son, Nathan (Stephanie) Hollister of Lafayette; a sister, Christine Mossburg of Wolcottville; brothers, Steven (Dona) Mossburg of Wolcottville, Bruce W. Mossburg of Grand Rapids, and Brian K. Mossburg of Bluffton; and a close family friend, Marsha Bartrom of Wolcottville, .

Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St. in LaGrange.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the funeral home.

Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Memorials may be made to Open Door Community Church in Wolcottville.

Condolences may be left for the family at

www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.