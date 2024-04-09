Thomas “Tom” E. Woodard, 89, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, April 6, 2024, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Tom was born in Bluffton on May 31, 1934, to Paul R. and Noravieve (Bowen) Woodard. Both parents preceded him in death.

A 1952 graduate of Bluffton High School, Tom went on to serve in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. He worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton as an inspector, retiring after 45 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post 111 and the Bluffton Elks Lodge 796. Tom enjoyed NASCAR, playing cards, and hanging out with friends on Saturdays. He also loved his cat, “Wolf”.

Tom is survived by many close friends, including his extended family, the Pauley and Hatfield families of Bluffton.

A public graveside service will be held Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. American Legion Post 111 chaplain Dr. Bryson E. Bell will officiate, with military rites being conducted by the American Legion Post 111 and the United States Army honor guard.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 111.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.