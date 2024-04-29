Mollie J. Wenger, 50, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, April 26, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born July 10, 1973, in Decatur, to Steve D. and Pam (Koos) Hakes.

A 1992 graduate of Bellmont High School, Mollie earned a degree in interior design from Purdue University. She also earned her R.N degree from the University of St. Francis and her B.S in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Mollie was a registered nurse for 25 years, working at Lutheran Hospital and Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Currently, she was working at Edward Jones in the Portland, Ind. office.

She was most proud to be a loving wife and mother, supporting her family in any way. Mollie was proud to cheer on her children at various events and could be found spending the week with her children as they showed livestock at the Wells County 4-H Fair. She was an avid Purdue fan!

On July 11, 1998, Mollie and Mick Wenger were married at St. Mark’s Church in Decatur. They have shared the last 25 years together, raising their family.

Survivors include her husband, Mick; and children, Aubrey, Madeline “Maddy”, Hunter and Fletcher Wenger, all of Bluffton. She is also survived by her parents, Steve and Pam Hakes of Decatur; and two sisters, Julee (Gary) Wyatt of Decatur and Mandy Hakes of Ossian; along with her in-laws, Jim and Saundra Wenger, Eric (Amy) Wenger and Cari (Shane) Midlam, all of Bluffton; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at St. Mark’s Church, 546 West Highway 224, Decatur, Ind., with Pastor Jeff Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Mollie’s memory to: Bluffton Athletic Boosters, for the Football Program, Wells County 4-H Program to be used in the Cattle & Swine Barns or to an educational funds for Mollie’s children and can be made out to Mick Wenger.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Jeff & Jamie Lemler – Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can send online condolences to the Mollie’s family at www.thomarich.com.