Willis U. “Willie” Prichard, 92, passed away Monday evening, May 13, 2024, at his residence in Bluffton following an extended illness.

Willie was born in Uvalde, Texas, on May 21, 1931, to John U. and Mary I. (Crowe) Prichard. He married Marilyn L. (Gerber) in Bluffton on Dec. 23, 1951. Marilyn preceded him in death on Nov. 1, 2004.

A 1949 graduate of Lancaster High School, Willie was the owner/operator of Gerber Locker in Craigville from 1953 until his retirement in 2020. Willie served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Berne and the Circle W Horse Club for many years. He enjoyed coaching Girl’s baseball and softball in Wells County, following Norwell sports, raising Appaloosa horses, family camping trips and enjoyed going to the beach.

Survivors include eight daughters, Larilyn (David) Cole of Roanoke, Kathy Prichard of Craigville, Sally Endorf of Ossian, Janna (Rick Beck) Johnson of Bluffton, Lisa Wolfe of Lafayette, Julie (Doug Lakes) Moser of Indianapolis, Kristi (Todd) Hollman of Huntington, Tracy (Bobby Perry Jr.) Pflum of Bluffton; two sons, Jeff Prichard of Craigville and Mike (Tammy Schaffer) Prichard of Bluffton; 22 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents and wife, Willie was preceded in death by a sister, Imogene Prichard; and two brothers, Donald and Richard Prichard; and companion, Alyce Gerber.

Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Russell Fuhrmann will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Adams County with military rites being conducted by the American Legion Post 111 and the United States Army honor guard.

Memorial contributions in memory of Willie may be made to Friends of The Shelter or Paws of Adams County.

