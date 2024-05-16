Don A. Wallace, 73, of Keystone, Nottingham Township, Wells County, passed away on Saturday afternoon, May 11, 2024, at Envive Healthcare in Berne.

Don was born on March 25, 1951, in Wilmington, Ohio, to Donald and Marcella (Michael) Wallace, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Faith Ann Boswell Wallace. He married Ann Wheeler of Keystone on Monday, June 1, 2015 in Celina, Ohio. Don attended Wilmington High School. He retired from the State of Ohio after 25 years of service where he had been a corrections officer and a photographer. Don had been a licensed HAM radio operator for many years, with the call letters K9DAW. He was a member of the Living Water Church in Bluffton.

Don is survived by his wife, Ann E. Wheeler of Keystone; step-daughter, Katie Wheeler of Keystone; step-son, James (Annette) Hahn of Marion; step-son, Jarrod (Kathy) Hahn of Keystone; step-daughter, Cassandra (Keith) Hall of Columbus, Indiana; step-daughter, Sarah (Tim) LeMaster of Geneva; several step-grandchildren; half-sister, Hazel Day of Florida; several cousins in Wilmington, Ohio; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Herb and Judie Pugh of Hamilton, Ohio.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate his life will be at at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, with Pastor Clark Stoller and Keith Hall officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Sugar Grove Cemetery 297 W. Truesdell St. Wilmington, Ohio.

Memorials may be sent to: Canine Companions North Central Training Center 7480 New Albany–Condit Road New Albany, OH 43054

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

