Dolores “Dee” G. Hedrick, 77, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, May 13, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Dee was born Jan. 5, 1947, in Bluffton to John R. and Madeline (Bowman) Mosure. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1965. Dee had a lifelong career at Scott’s grocery, working for many years in Bluffton, before retiring from Scott’s in Coventry. She loved spending time with family and her grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Grandma Dee.”

On March 19, 1965, Dee and Billy Hedrick were married in Uniondale. They celebrated 59 years of marriage together.

Survivors include her husband, Billy; and their two children, David (Tabitha) Hedrick and Patty (Kyle) Randall, all of Bluffton; along with her two grandchildren, Kadence (Dallas) Fyffe and Kollin Randall; and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Dewey Randall officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice and directed to the funeral home. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.